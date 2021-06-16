Wrong-way driver dies in I-94 crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 94 in eastern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened at about 12:20 a.m. northeast of Miles City near mile marker 160.

A pickup truck heading the wrong way in the westbound lane of the highway collided with a semi trailer.

The semi caught fire after it came to rest along a roadside fence, according to the MHP.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 63-year-old man from Ashland, died in the crash; the man's name has not yet been released.

The 30-year-old driver of the semi was taken to Holy Rosary hospital in Miles City; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been released.

At this point, there is no word on whether impaired driving or speed were factors.

