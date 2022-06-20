The north entrance of Yellowstone National Park serves as a lifeline for communities in and around Gardiner and Cooke City. That’s why park officals are working as fast as they can to get people back into the park following last week's devastating flooding.

“We will be opening the northern loop,” said Charles Sams, the director of the National Park Service.

As the historic Roosevelt arch sat unusually empty, park officials on Sunday announced that although the northern entrances will remain closed for the time being, they expect to open the northern loop to access from the south within the next two weeks.

“Which will give the American public 80 percent access to the park,” Sams said.

The announcement comes after the park was able to secure $50 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration to use for long-term and short-term repairs.

“We are absolutely committed to reconnecting the communities—including their commerce—as fast as possible. It’s got to be safe, it can't be done in a hasty way where we cause more problems,” said Cam Sholly, the superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

MTN News Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly (left) and National Park Service Director Charles Sams (right)

Washed out roads and eroded hills filled with debris are visible from the north side of the park. Park officials are optimistic as YNP is slated to open its south loop this Wednesday, and they hope to provide some temporary fixes in the northern end of the park.

“As we are doing more of a flood recovery approach in the north, we’re also looking at going operational down south,” Sholly said.

Park leaders say they are prepared as the park is set to once again welcome visitors through the southern entrance.

For Gardiner, which sits quiet, the goal is to get people through gateway communities.

“I’m very, very confident that we will have at least commercial use operators out of Gardiner, wildlife tours, those types of things, going back into the park this summer,” said Sholly.

That won’t necessarily help businesses that depend on non-guided park visitors, but it does throw a lifeline to a couple of small communities that are utterly dependent on tourism.

“We’re just asking people to be kind, to be considerate, and to understand that the staff are under stress but they are wanting to invite you in,” said Sams.

The two northern entrances from Gardiner and Cooke City will remain closed for the time being because roads in those areas have more extensive damage. Park officials say they expect to release a timeline for reopening those two entrances this week.