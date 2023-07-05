Update on woman found dead in Yellowstone National Park

On Wednesday, Yellowstone National Park provided an update on the case of a woman who was found dead in a car in the park on May 13, 2023.

According to a news release, the Teton County Coroner’s Office determined that Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38 years old, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Griffin was found in May by YNP law enforcement officers on Craig Pass, three miles south of Old Faithful.

She was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank.

A man, later identified as Michael Wayne Mccollum, 47 of Texas, was with Griffin, standing outside the vehicle when rangers arrived at the scene.

McCollum was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.



