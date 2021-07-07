Watch
Young girl reported missing in Billings

Courtesy Billings Police Department
Ryalia Ziler
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:04:26-04

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ryalia Ziler.

Ryalia, 12 years old, ran away from home in the 1300 block of Industrial Avenue, police said in a news release.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants, and black and white Air Force One sneakers.

She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has two piercings in her nose that have diamond studs in them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 406-657-8200.

