Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Youth from Butte dies in skiing accident

Youth from Butte dies in skiing accident
MTN News
Youth from Butte dies in skiing accident
Posted at 9:23 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 23:23:54-05

BUTTE — A Butte youth died in a skiing accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, February 24, 2024, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

Discovery Ski Area said in a social media post that ski patrol members responded to the report of a minor hitting a tree on Saturday morning, and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

They were unable to resuscitate the youth.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said the coroner's office is investigating and no additional details will be released at this time.

Sheriff Dunkerson said the victim was a "young man" and offered condolences to the family.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App