Youth from Butte dies in skiing accident

BUTTE — A Butte youth died in a skiing accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, February 24, 2024, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office.



Discovery Ski Area said in a social media post that ski patrol members responded to the report of a minor hitting a tree on Saturday morning, and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

They were unable to resuscitate the youth.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said the coroner's office is investigating and no additional details will be released at this time.

Sheriff Dunkerson said the victim was a "young man" and offered condolences to the family.

