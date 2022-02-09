Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

ZooMontana wolverine predicts Super Bowl winner

items.[0].image.alt
Rob Monaco/MTN News
Sid the Wolverine made his Super Bowl prediction Wednesday at ZooMontana.
sidrams.PNG
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:56:55-05

And the winner of the 2022 Super Bowl will be....the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sid the wolverine.

Sid made his second annual Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday at ZooMontana in Billings.

Presented with two cakes, one for each team, Sid first sniffed the Cincinnati Bengals cake and then went straight to the Rams cake and started chowing.

This is the second year Sid has made a Super Bowl prediction.

Last year, Sid correctly predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader