ZooMontana wolverine predicts Super Bowl winner

And the winner of the 2022 Super Bowl will be....the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sid the wolverine.

Sid made his second annual Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday at ZooMontana in Billings.

Presented with two cakes, one for each team, Sid first sniffed the Cincinnati Bengals cake and then went straight to the Rams cake and started chowing.

This is the second year Sid has made a Super Bowl prediction.

Last year, Sid correctly predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.



