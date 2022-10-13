Montana girl with rare disease gets service dog

MISSOULA — It is one of the rarest disorders - an estimated one out of every 1,000 children will be diagnosed with it - and Taylor Wallace in Missoula is one of them. But when she returns to school, she will have some company and some help in the form of a service dog specially trained to help people with the disorder known as apraxia .

Her mom Sara explained, “She is non-verbal and her brain just has not created pathways in order for her to communicate. She gets frustrated and it makes it really complicated for her to communicate with others, communicate with us, and to get her needs met.”

A friend of Sara’s sent in an application to 4E Healing Hearts , a non-profit that provides service dogs to people in need. When the founder of the non-profit Jeannette Forrey came across their application, she knew a service dog would be the perfect fit for Taylor.

Forrey said, “Taylor has a rare disease, and this giveaway is in honor of those with rare diseases. It's incredibly rewarding. My non-profit was actually started in honor of my brother, who passed away six years ago. and so to be able to feel like I can continue the light and love I received from my brother and his life is incredibly rewarding, and I feel like each time I'm able to donate a dog, a little piece of me feels as well.”

MTN News Taylor Wallace and George

When George, a one-year-old labradoodle, met Taylor, it was love at first sight.

Sara said, “She loves dogs. We went for three walks yesterday and she played a lot, played some fetch, and she really enjoys being around him.”

Forrey explained, “George has been specifically selected and trained for Taylor, learning to take commands from her voice activated computer to doing deep pressure therapy.”

