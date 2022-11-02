Montana Millionaire tickets - going, going...

HELENA — The Montana Lottery’s Montana Millionaire is back. If the first few hours of sales are any indication, they are on track for another record year.

The 280,000 tickets went on sale on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Last year, the tickets sold out within six days.

This year, the tickets are selling even faster - as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 187,000 of the tickets have already been sold.

The Montana Lottery said that this year's Montana Millionaire will once again feature two million-dollar grand prizes this year. A second-tier prize of $100,000 has also been added to the final drawing.

There will also be two "Early Bird" drawings: a $100,000 drawing will be on November 25; a $25,000 drawing will be on December 16. In addition, there will be 3,000 “instant win” tickets: 1,800 of the tickets will be worth $500, and 1,200 of the tickets will be worth $100.

“I mean, I had one customer who asked for five tickets and in the sequence of just printing out five tickets, there was a span of at least 160 numbers between them. So, that's how fast they’re selling,” said Patrick Brewer, manager at The Man Store in Helena.

Some customers had plans for what they hoped would be their jackpot.

“I would get out of debt and probably retire,” said Steve Lang.

“Well, I want to get rich and retire,” said Rex Walsh.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between December 26, 2022, and January 1, 2023; the exact date has not yet been determined.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula. Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

Click here to visit the Montana Millionaire website.



