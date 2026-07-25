GREAT FALLS — Montana National Guard and Department of Military Affairs leaders met with community members at the 120th Airlift Wing on July 23 for “Headquarters for a Day,” an outreach event designed to build partnerships and give participants a broader understanding of the organization’s work and impact across the state.

Watch the full video below:

Montana National Guard brings ‘HQ for a Day’ to Great Falls

“Rather than asking Montana to come to us at Fort Harrison, we have chosen to come to Montana,” said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, adjutant general of the Montana National Guard.

The event covered the work of the Army and Air National Guard, along with divisions that may be less visible to the public. Participants met with representatives from Disaster and Emergency Services, the Montana Veterans Affairs Division, Montana Youth Challenge Academy and STARBASE Montana.

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Following an opening presentation and remarks, participants moved through a series of smaller, focused discussions. The roundtables gave them an opportunity to ask questions, share what they are seeing in their communities and identify new ways to work together.

“Today is designed to build relationships, exchange ideas and identify opportunities where we can work together to better serve our citizens,” Gibson said.

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The event also highlighted the department’s role as an employer and economic partner. According to information provided to participants, the Montana National Guard and Department of Military Affairs account for 3,950 authorized positions and generate more than $1.25 billion in direct and indirect economic impact in communities across the state.

The Montana Air National Guard alone estimates it generates more than $93.5 million in annual economic activity in Great Falls and the surrounding area, supporting jobs, local businesses and infrastructure.

Brett Doney, president and CEO of the Great Falls Development Alliance, attended the event. GFDA helped form the Central Montana Defense Alliance, a partnership of local organizations supporting current and future defense missions in the region.

Learn more about the Central Montana Defense Coalition and Military Affairs Committee

“I don’t think a lot of people recognize how widespread the Guard’s role is in the state in so many different areas,” Doney said.

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With more than 3,500 members making up the force, Doney said their service can sometimes be easy to overlook.

“I’d love to have a day when all members of the Guard throughout the state wore their uniform to work,” he said. “I don’t think some people realize how many Guard that we have.”

Guard leaders said feedback gathered during events like this will help guide future planning while strengthening relationships with businesses, local governments, educators and other community partners. They also plan to bring the outreach event to other parts of Montana.