Great Falls groups align efforts to support military missions within the region

GREAT FALLS — Two separate organizations in Great Falls are working in different ways to support Malmstrom Air Force Base, one focused on long-term federal advocacy and infrastructure, the other focused on connecting airmen with the local community.

Together, leaders say the efforts are designed to strengthen both the mission and the people who serve it.

Malmstrom remains one of the largest economic anchors in North Central Montana. According to the Central Montana Defense Coalition’s February 2026 investment prospectus, the base generates approximately $435.8 million annually in direct and indirect economic impact in the region

That includes more than 3,200 active-duty personnel, hundreds of civilian employees, and significant ripple effects in housing, retail, healthcare, and professional services

Now, local leaders are formalizing a renewed advocacy effort through the newly opened Central Montana Defense Coalition.

The coalition is a business-led initiative focused on protecting and advancing national defense missions in Great Falls and North Central Montana, particularly as the Air Force prepares to transition to the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile modernization program.

“We’ve long had an advocacy effort to support current military missions and seek investment in modernization of those missions as well as future missions,” said Brett Doney, president and CEO of the Great Falls Development Alliance. “So we’re starting a new effort.”

Doney said the past year has been spent studying other military communities and identifying potential challenges before they impact Airmen at home, including housing availability, water and sewer infrastructure, and regional coordination.

“If we’re known as being the easiest place, the best place for the military to operate, then we’ll be more competitive in keeping and attracting investment in our national defense,” Doney said.

The coalition will work alongside city, county, state, and federal partners to maintain a consistent presence with decision-makers in Washington, D.C., and advocate for continued investment

Last week, leaders formally opened the coalition to broader business and community support.

According to Doney, the coalition includes suggested annual investment levels for small businesses, mid-sized employers, and larger institutions.

“It’s not a closed club,” Doney said. “It’s for everyone in the region and the state… This is a team effort. Everyone is welcome.”

The effort is described as economic risk management, designed to reduce uncertainty tied to federal timelines and modernization projects.

While the coalition focuses on infrastructure and federal advocacy, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee works at the local level to support airmen and their families.

The committee has existed for more than 50 years and provides events and outreach opportunities connecting service members to the community.

“The Military Affairs Committee is a committee of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Ed Brown, president of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “It has been a committee for over 50 years. They provide opportunities and events throughout the year for airmen.”

Brown said many service members assigned to Malmstrom are young and may be experiencing their first assignment away from home.

“You have an 18- or 19-year-old airman, and their first base is Great Falls, and they’re from Chicago. This is going to be a community that they’re like, ‘whoa, culture shock,’” Brown said.

Though the groups operate separately, leaders say their missions work hand-in-hand.

The Central Montana Defense Coalition works to protect long-term federal investment and infrastructure readiness, while the Military Affairs Committee focuses on community connection and quality of life.

Both say maintaining Malmstrom’s long-term strength requires coordination at every level, from the Capitol to Central Ave.

As Sentinel modernization moves forward, they both say preparation, partnership, and community involvement will be key to keeping Great Falls aligned with the future of national defense.

