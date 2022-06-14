HELENA — Montana National Guard helicopter crews have rescued a dozen people who were stranded due to flooding in southern Montana.

At the request of law enforcement, the Guard on Monday sent a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe and Cooke City.

The helicopter crews evacuated 12 individuals who were stranded due to flooding. The helicopters and aircrews are part of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Helena.

MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD Montana National Guard rescues people stranded by flooding (June 2022)

Crews are also responding to a request for search and rescue assistance in the vicinity of East Rosebud Lake.

On Tuesday morning, Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster due to severe flooding in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, as well as flood warnings in other parts of the state.

He said in a news release: “With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services. Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

The situation has also affected Yellowstone National Park, which on Monday closed all entrances to the park due to heavy flooding, rockslides, mudslides, and extremely hazardous conditions. Park officials said that no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.