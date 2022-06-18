Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for West Yellowstone girl

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for 15-year old Nevaeh Kern.

She reportedly left her foster home on the night of Friday, June 17, taking her foster mom's vehicle, a 2014 White Subaru Outback, MT license plate CMC967. The vehicle does not have a front license plate.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weights about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has glasses but doesn't always wear them.

Possible directions of travel include Kalispell, Livingston, or Idaho. She left her cell phone and her medication at home.

There is concern for Nevaeh’s safety.

If you have any information about Nevaeh, please call the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600 or dial 911.