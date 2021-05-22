Watch

Fire at Butte church appears to be suspicious

John Emeigh
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 22, 2021
BUTTE - The Butte Fire Department is investigating what it's calling a suspicious fire at a Butte church Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Gold Hill Lutheran Church on Placer Street just after 7 a.m. and found a small fire burning in a basement pre-school room at the church. The fire was quickly extinguished, and investigators are calling it suspicious.

“No electricity was running to the part of the room, I have a good burn pattern, a good burn spot on the floor, so interviews are happening as we speak with police department, we're searching cameras,” said Butte Fire Marshal Zach Osborne.

No other damage was reported at the church.

