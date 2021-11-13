Watch

Man dies in rollover crash near Philipsburg

Fatal Crash
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 17:41:14-05

A 42-year-old man died Friday night in a one-car crash west of Philipsburg, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man, a Philipsburg resident, was traveling east on Highway 348 toward town at 7:40 p.m. when he drifted off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the highway, according to the highway patrol.

The vehicle, a 1987 Jeep, rolled over and landed on the passenger side. The driver was partially ejected, and he died at the scene, according to troopers.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is a suspected factor, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.

