Person dies in rollover crash near Glendive

A 39-year-old person from Glendive died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Interstate 94, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The person was driving a Ford F-150 truck east on the interstate around mile marker 220 just southwest of Glendive at about 5:40 a.m.

The driver lost control and overturned on the right side of the road, according to the MHP.

The vehicle was likely traveling too fast for the road conditions, according to the report.

The MHP says the person was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The report does not indicate whether impaired driving was a factor.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.