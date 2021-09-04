Polson man dies in crash on I-90

A 28-year-old Polson man died Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 at the Gold Creek exit.

The man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic around 6:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane when he went into the median, then over the crossover, and flew more than 100 feet before landing and rolling several times, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was thrown from the car when he hit the ground and died at the scene, according to Trooper Christopher Ellis.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Speed and drugs are both suspected factors in the crash, according to Ellis.