Special Olympics Montana hosts annual MTN Chevy Truck Raffle drawing

GREAT FALLS — The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games wrapped up in style Saturday afternoon with the 27th annual MTN Chevy Raffle Drawing at City Motors in Great Falls.

Even with pandemic making sales more difficult, athletes and volunteers sold 99,861 total tickets and raised $500,160 for Special Olympics Montana programs.

Across the 27 years, the MTN Chevy Truck raffle has raised $14,514,660 for SOMT.

The top three athlete ticket sellers were Jon Hargett, Brian Jackson, and Jamie Darko. Hargett and Jackson were on hand for the event on Saturday to help draw the winning tickets.

The drawing marks a bright end to a challenging year for SOMT athletes and staff: “It really is overwhelming to think it’s our 27th year, and we’ve been great from across the state even in a pandemic,” said SOMT CEO Rhonda McCarty. “Montana has our backs, and we couldn’t be more grateful and proud.”

Hargett, a veteran athlete who sold more than 5,000 tickets in Great Falls, commended Special Olympics Montana for creating opportunities for athletes and teams when COVID-19 protocols prevented large in-person events. He said, “So much joy to all of these wonderful amazing athletes, that have competed this year for the state summer game virtually. It was so much fun watching all the athletes smile with big joy, and just seeing the smiles on their faces.”

WINNERS



Grand Prize- 2021 Chevy Silverado: Kandace Konola, Butte

2nd - $5,000 Cash Prize: Kevin Johnson

3rd - $1,000 Gift Card- Murdoch's: Janet Proctor, Great Falls

4th - $1,000 Gift Card- SCHEELS: David Gordon

5th - $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Jeremy Andrews, Billings

6th - $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Shirley Watson, Great Falls

7th - $1,000 Gift Card- Town Pump: Dan Goyette, Great Falls

8th - 4 Tires up to $750 Value- Tire-Rama: Libby Fenner, Great Falls

9th - $500 Gift Card- Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors: Mark Horton

ALSO: 1 Pizza a Month for 1 Year @ Pizza Hut:

