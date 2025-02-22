Bill aims to fund career and technical education in Montana

House Bill 357 (link) is being carried by Rep. Eric Tilleman to provide funding for Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in middle schools across the Treasure State.

Advocating for Career and Technical Education in Montana

“[HB 357] does a lot of stuff that's going to hopefully help strengthen CTE, career and technical education, for kids, getting them involved a little earlier.

Mark Yaeger, the CTE pathway advisor for the Great Falls Public School district, said “We do have CTE classes in the middle schools as well. Initiatives that are out right now are huge to try and get kids involved with any of the workforce stuff as early as possible to give them the idea.”

Giving the option for students to start learning these different career paths early on in education could improve their transition from middle school into secondary education, already having an idea of what they’re interested in.

Superintendent for the GFPS district, Heather Hoyer, said, “We’re excited our public schools are being strongly encouraged to look at CTE at the middle school level. It truly allows students to engage in their interests earlier in school.”

The bill is seeking $240,000 from the general fund to the Office of Public Instruction for fiscal year 2027.

The funds will be distributed to about 60 different CTE programs in middle schools across Montana.

“If we can train [students] to get them into those careers earlier, it just sets them up for a better life, a better time, you know, so they can continue through,” said Yaeger.

Rep. Tilleman added, “Any way I can help our teachers be successful, it's going to help our kids. We're growing the next generation.”

HB 357 was passed through the House Education committee this week and will go to the house floor next for the representatives to vote on.