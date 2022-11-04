Watch Now
NewsMontana Politics

Actions

Candidate Profiles: House District 25 (video)

Candidate Profiles: House District 25
Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 00:59:40-04

The two candidates for Montana House District 25 are Steve Gist and Jasmine Krotkov. The general election is on Tuesday, November 8. For more information about voting in Montana, visit the Secretary of State website.

Extended interviews with the two candidates will be added to this article on Friday, November 4.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App