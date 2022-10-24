Candidate Profiles: Senate District 11

GREAT FALLS — The two candidates for Montana Senate District 11 are Daniel Emrich (R) and Tom Jacobson (D).
The general election is on Tuesday, November 8.
For more information about voting in Montana, visit the Secretary of State website.
