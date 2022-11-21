County Commissioners will discuss possible recount in Clerk & Recorder race

GREAT FALLS — A special meeting of Cascade County Commissioners has been scheduled for 4pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, to discuss planning for the possible recount of the Clerk & Recorder’s election .

The election featured incumbent Rina Fontana Moore and challenger Sandra Merchant. The final tally after all ballots were counted last Monday was 14,331 for Merchant, and 14,301 for Fontana Moore.

The vote canvas for the Cascade County Clerk & Recorder election was completed on Friday, November 18, and the election was then certified by the canvas board. Moore has five days from Friday to file a recount request.

Tuesday's meeting of commissioners will include discussion and possible action regarding the potential contracting of Rutherford Consulting of Yellowstone County to administer the recount process.

Bret Rutherford, the firm’s principal, had served Yellowstone County in their elections department since 2005 and as the county’s appointed chief elections administrator since 2010. He resigned the position to start his consulting firm in September 2022.

The meeting on November 22nd will allow the Commission to discuss and formalize the processes that will be required to carry out the recount in a timely fashion if it is formally requested.

The meeting will be held in the Commission Chambers at 325 Second Avenue North and via Zoom at 4pm on November 22, 2022.

