Daines visits Bozeman to talk about government spending

BOZEMAN — U.S. Senator Steve Daines visited Bozeman on Friday, October 29, 2021, in partnership with the Montana chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

As rush hour traffic flowed through Main Street, people gathered at the steps of the Gallatin Courthouse to hear Daines discuss spending in Washington DC.

“This $2 trillion bill that passed was pouring gasoline on an already burning inflation fire,” says Daines.

When it comes to Democratic President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, Daines says he is against it.

“This is an irresponsible, reckless, and massive tax and spending spree. Both the size of it is one of the biggest spending bills in the history of our county and the tax increases are some of the largest in 50 years,” says Daines.

In the Build Back Better plan, there are calls for President Biden's administration to help subsidize the construction of affordable housing and add $25 billion in rental assistance programs.

“By pouring another $2- 3 trillion into the economy of borrowed money, that will only fuel the inflation fires,” says Daines.

Daines urged his fellow Montana U.S. Senator, Democrat Jon Tester, to vote against the Build Back Better spending bill.

“Can you think of another senator that might be able to stand up and stop this?” Daines asked the crowd.

“Tester, Tester!” shouted the crowd.

A spokesperson for Tester gave this response to MTN News.

“Senator Tester has been fighting aggressively to make sure that any package creates good-paying jobs, lowers costs for Montana families, cuts taxes for working Montanans, and is fully paid for, and he is going to keep pushing to make sure it delivers on those priorities in a way that works for Montana families and strengthens rural America,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Ultimately when it comes to Washington spending Daines says, “That's a big problem for many Montana families.”

