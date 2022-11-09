Election Results: Cascade County

Here are the latest results from the Cascade County Elections Office as of noon on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Results are unofficial until they are certified by the office of the Montana Secretary of State.
CASCADE COUNTY: CLERK & RECORDER
Sandra Merchant: 50% (14,245)
Rina Fontana Moore: 50% (14,225)
* possible recount
CASCADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
Rae Grulkowski: 55% (15,727)
Don Ryan: 45% (12,652)
CASCADE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY
FOR: 56% (15,630)
AGAINST: 44% (12,442)
CONTINUE TO PROHIBIT MARIJUANA BUSINESSES IN GREAT FALLS
FOR: 48% (9,688)
AGAINST: 52% (10,418
CASCADE COUNTY: MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAX
FOR: 61% (17,422)
AGAINST: 39% (10,943)
CASCADE COUNTY: RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA TAX
FOR: 76% (21,449)
AGAINST: 24% (6,769)
CASCADE COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
Eric Bailey: 59% (13,253)
Dave Phillips 40% (9,074)
State Representative District 20
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Fred Anderson, 70% (3,529)
D - Samantha Rispens, 30% (1,507)
State Representative District 21
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Ed Buttrey, 65% (2,466)
D - Lela Graham, 34% (1,290)
State Representative District 22
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Lola Sheldon-Galloway, 56% (1,781)
D - Nick Henry, 37% (1,185)
L - Tony Rosales, 6% (205)
State Representative District 23
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Scot Kerns, 55% (1,565)
D - Melissa Smith, 45% (1,298)
State Representative District 24
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Steven Galloway, 53% (1,664)
D - Barbara Bessette, 47% (1,477)
State Representative District 25
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Steve Gist, 51% (1,559)
D - Jasmine Krotkov, 49% (1,502)
State Representative District 26
100% of Precincts reporting
R - George Nikolakakos, 58% (1,198)
D - Kari Rosenleaf, 42% (881)
State Senator District 11
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Daniel Emrich, 53% (3,662)
D - Tom Jacobsen, 47% (3,259)
State Senator District 12
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Wendy McKamey, 56% (3,339)
D - Jacob Bachmeier, 44% (2,621)
State Senator District 13
100% of Precincts reporting
R - Jeremy Trebas, 52% (2,669)
D - Casey Schreiner, 48% (2,486)