Election Results: Cascade County

Here are the latest results from the Cascade County Elections Office as of noon on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Results are unofficial until they are certified by the office of the Montana Secretary of State.

CASCADE COUNTY: CLERK & RECORDER

Sandra Merchant: 50% (14,245)

Rina Fontana Moore: 50% (14,225)

* possible recount

CASCADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Rae Grulkowski: 55% (15,727)

Don Ryan: 45% (12,652)

CASCADE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY

FOR: 56% (15,630)

AGAINST: 44% (12,442)

CONTINUE TO PROHIBIT MARIJUANA BUSINESSES IN GREAT FALLS

FOR: 48% (9,688)

AGAINST: 52% (10,418

CASCADE COUNTY: MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAX

FOR: 61% (17,422)

AGAINST: 39% (10,943)

CASCADE COUNTY: RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA TAX

FOR: 76% (21,449)

AGAINST: 24% (6,769)

CASCADE COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Eric Bailey: 59% (13,253)

Dave Phillips 40% (9,074)

State Representative District 20

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Fred Anderson, 70% (3,529)

D - Samantha Rispens, 30% (1,507)

State Representative District 21

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Ed Buttrey, 65% (2,466)

D - Lela Graham, 34% (1,290)

State Representative District 22

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Lola Sheldon-Galloway, 56% (1,781)

D - Nick Henry, 37% (1,185)

L - Tony Rosales, 6% (205)

State Representative District 23

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Scot Kerns, 55% (1,565)

D - Melissa Smith, 45% (1,298)

State Representative District 24

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Steven Galloway, 53% (1,664)

D - Barbara Bessette, 47% (1,477)

State Representative District 25

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Steve Gist, 51% (1,559)

D - Jasmine Krotkov, 49% (1,502)

State Representative District 26

100% of Precincts reporting

R - George Nikolakakos, 58% (1,198)

D - Kari Rosenleaf, 42% (881)

State Senator District 11

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Daniel Emrich, 53% (3,662)

D - Tom Jacobsen, 47% (3,259)

State Senator District 12

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Wendy McKamey, 56% (3,339)

D - Jacob Bachmeier, 44% (2,621)

State Senator District 13

100% of Precincts reporting

R - Jeremy Trebas, 52% (2,669)

D - Casey Schreiner, 48% (2,486)