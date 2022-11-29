Merchant defeats Fontana Moore in Clerk & Recorder race

GREAT FALLS — Sandra Merchant will be the new Clerk & Recorder for Cascade County, after a recount that began on Monday and ended on Tuesday confirmed the results of the November 8, 2022, election.

Merchant defeated incumbent Rina Fontana Moore by 36 votes.

Joe Briggs, chair of the Cascade County Board of Commissioners, said on Tuesday that the recount utilized 28 members of the county staff to sort and count ballots, along with observers designated by both candidates as well as the County Commissioners and legal staff.

The results were tabulated and certified by the recount board at 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, and the recount process officially adjourned at 10:10 am.

The final results of the hand recount:



Merchant: 14,342

Fontana Moore: 14,306

All Others: 740

Briggs said in a news release that there were some slight differences in the totals between the machine count and the hand count due largely to the human factor in the manual counting of votes. Each ballot was counted at least twice and verified by at least two different count teams but still differences existed between the manual counts generated by the teams in some precincts. In some cases, a third team was utilized to attempt to get to a matching number. None of the variances would have impacted the outcome however so ultimately, the differences were accepted.

Briggs also noted that other change between the machine count and the manual count were a series of ballots reviewed by the recount board that the machines had counted as an overvote. These would be ballots where a voter had marks in both ovals so the machine counted neither as valid. After a review of these ballots, the commission unanimously agreed that the voter had intended to vote for one or the other candidate and the ballot was counted accordingly.

The county had to spend roughly $5,000 on the recount process, but those involved believe it’s money well spent. Those overseeing the recount believe this will prove the efficiency of voting machines ability to count effectively.

