Montana congressional delegation strongly supportive of military operation in Venezuela

HELENA — In the hours after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the four members of Montana’s congressional delegation – all Republicans – hailed the action on social media.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy thanked the military and Trump in his post.

“Maduro was an illegitimate dictator and narco-terror kingpin with American blood on his hands,” he said. “The American people and the Western hemisphere are safer as a result of this operation.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines stressed the same themes in his post:

“I commend @POTUS and our brave military and law enforcement for helping bring indicted narco-terrorist Maduro to justice today,” he said. “The world is safer thanks to peace through strength.”

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, who represents Montana’s eastern congressional district, said Maduro and his government “posed a direct threat to the health and safety of the American people.”

“This morning’s targeted operation put the world on notice that the United States will respond with force to criminals and adversaries threatening the safety and welfare of Americans,” he said.

Venezuela is a fake narco-state and Nicolas Maduro was a complicit narco operator, both of which posed a direct threat to the health and safety of the American people.



Western district U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke said Trump “was well within his Article 1 & 2 powers to take decisive military action.”

“America should not be viewed as conqueror, but rather as a liberator of freedom for the Venezuelan people,” he added. “With the help of the United States, I am confident they will now be able to use their resources to build a better and more prosperous future.”