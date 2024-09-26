Montana Election Guide 2024

The 2024 general election will be on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024. The Montana Secretary Of State website provides details about registering to vote, absentee voting, voter identification, candidate information, ballot issues, and more. Below is a summary of key points and links to online resources.



Eligible Montanans may register to vote by completing a voter registration application and returning it to your county election administrator.

To update your voter registration information, including a name change, address change, or signature update, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election administrator.

KEY DATES

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8: Late registration begins

FRIDAY OCTOBER 11: Ballots mailed to absentee voters

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5: Election Day

Late registration is the 30-day period before an election. Eligible voters may register to vote or update their registration during the late registration period. In order to vote in the election, a voter must obtain their ballot in person. For more information, contact your county election administrator.

Voters may request a new voter confirmation card by contacting their county election administrator.

Your county elections office will designate polling places and other voter-specific information, which is available by clicking here.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to registered absentee voters on October 11th for the general election. If you haven't received your absentee ballot, please contact your county elections office.

During the election, registered voters can track their absentee ballot online by clicking here.

Sample ballots are available during the federal primary and general elections. For more information, click here.

On Election Day (Tuesday, November 5, 2024), polling places open at 7 a.m. (smaller counties may open later; confirm with your county election office) and close at 8 p.m.



VOTER IDENTIFICATION

Voter ID In-Person Options: An election judge will request your identification and verify that it is an acceptable form of identification. Typically, an elector identifies themselves with a current photo identification showing the elector's name as seen in the examples listed below:



Valid Driver's License

MT State Identification Card

Military ID

Tribal Photo ID

U.S. Passport

MT Concealed Carry Permit

School District or Postsecondary Education Photo ID

Other forms of ID: If the elector does not present photo identification, the elector shall present a current one of the following, which must show your name and current address:



Utility Bill

Bank Statement

Paycheck or Government Check

Notice of Confirmation of Voter Registration

Government Document

If you are having difficulty obtaining identification, please contact soselections@mt.gov. If you are unable to produce any of the above identification options, please contact your county election official about the provisional voting process.

BALLOT ISSUES

CI-126 (Ballot Issue #12)Subject: Amends the Montana Constitution to provide a top-four primary election. All candidates, regardless of political party, appear on one ballot. The four candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election. A candidate may list a political party preference, but a candidate isn’t required to be nominated by a political party. A candidate’s political party preference isn’t an endorsement by the political party. The legislature may require candidates gather signatures up to five percent of the votes received by the winning candidate in the last election to appear on the ballot. All voters may vote for one candidate for each covered office. The amendment applies to the elections for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, state representative, state senator, United State representative, and United States Senator.

Type: Constitutional Initiative

Submission #1: 08/16/2023

Status: Petition has been certified to appear on the November 5, 2024, General Election Ballot as of 8/22/2024.

Submitter: Rob Cook, Frank Garner, Bruce Tutvedt, Doug Campbell, Ted Kronebusch, and Bruce Grubbs.

CI-127 (Ballot Issue #13)

Subject: Amends the Montana Constitution to provide that elections for certain offices must be decided by majority vote as determined as provided by law rather than by a plurality or the largest amount of the votes. If it cannot be determined who received a majority of votes because two or more candidates are tied, then the winner of the election will be determined as provided by law. This act applies to elections for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, state representative, state senator, United States representative, United States Senator, and other offices as provided by law.

Type: Constitutional Initiative

Submission #1: 10/05/2023

Status: Petition has been certified to appear on the November 5, 2024, General Election Ballot as of 8/22/2024.

Submitter: Rob Cook, Frank Garner, Bruce Tutvedt, Doug Campbell, Ted Kronebusch, and Bruce Grubbs.

CI-128 Ballot Issue #14

Subject: A constitutional initiative that would amend the Montana Constitution to expressly provide a right to make and carry out decisions about one’s own pregnancy, including the right to abortion. It would prohibit the government from denying or burdening the right to abortion before fetal viability. It would also prohibit the government from denying or burdening access to an abortion when a treating healthcare professional determines it is medically indicated to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health. The initiative would prevent the government from penalizing patients, healthcare providers, or anyone who assists someone in exercising their right to make and carry out voluntary decisions about their pregnancy.

Type: Constitutional Initiative

Submission #1: 11/22/2023

Status: Petition has been certified to appear on the November 5, 2024, General Election Ballot as of 8/20/2024.

Submitter: Samuel Dickman