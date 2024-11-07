A recap of Montana's 2024 election

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 general election is now history - here’s a recap of some of the races and ballot measures that voters were presented with on Tuesday, November 5.

Governor Greg Gianforte cruised to a second term, defeating challenger Ryan Busse.

Political newcomer Tim Sheehy unseated three-term U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

Montana's two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives:



The Eastern District was won by Troy Downing, who defeated John Driscoll to succeed Matt Rosendale.

In the Western District, incumbent Ryan Zinke fended off a challenge from Monica Tranel.

Austin Knudsen, the incumbent Montana Attorney General, turned away challenger Ben Alke.

In the Secretary of State race, Christi Jacobsen earned a second term as she defeated Jesse Mullen.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction race featured two newcomers, as Elsie Arntzen wrapped up two terms in office, with Susie Hedalen defeating Shannon O'Brien.

James Brown defeated John Repke to become the new Commissioner of Securities & Insurance.

There were two races involving the Montana Supreme Court; as of 6pm on November 6, the races stand at:



Cory Swanson has received 280,064 votes; Jeremiah Lynch has garnered 236,750 votes.

Katherine Bidegaray has racked up 278,136 votes; Dan Wilson has received 241,041.

There were three Constitutional Initiatives on the ballot; as of 6pm, here is where they stand:

CI-126: Still too close to call, with 23,173 votes in favor of it, and 23,968 votes against it. The ballot measure would have all candidates appear on the same primary ballot, with their preferred political party or “no party preference” listed. Voters would choose one candidate for each office, and the top four finishers, regardless of party, will move on to the general election.

CI-127: This measure seems likely to fail, with 17,603 people voting no, and 10,614 voting yes. This ballot measure would have changed the rules for the general election. Instead of just the candidate with the most votes winning, it would require a candidate get a majority – at least 50% of the vote – to win.

CI-128: A majority of people voted in favor of this ballot measure, with the tally at 321,353 in favor, and 240,756 against. The measure enshrines the right to an abortion in the Montana Constitution.