Poll: Sheehy has slight lead over Tester in US Senate race

A new poll shows Republican challenger Tim Sheehy with a two-point lead over Democrat Jon Tester in the U.S. Senate race in Montana, although undecided voters could still make the difference.

The Emerson College Poll shows Sheehy ahead of Tester 48 percent to 46 percent, with 5 percent undecided. The poll's margin of error is 3 percent.

Sheehy, a Bozeman businessman and political newcomer, took his first lead over Tester in the Emerson poll. In March, Sheehy trailed Tester 44-42, with 14 percent undecided.

The poll shows the race is divided on gender lines. Men favored Sheehy 56 percent to 40 percent, while women respondents broke for Tester, 53 percent to 41 percent.



“The share of undecided voters has decreased from 14% to 5% as November draws closer, and Sheehy has benefited with a six-point increase in support, while Tester’s support has only increased by two points,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, in a written statement.

The Senate race in Montana has garnered national attention, and many political experts believe the winning party in the Treasure State will be in the driver's seat to take majority control of the chamber.

The polling of 1,000 likely voters was conducted from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6 using calls to cell phones and an online panel.

In the same poll, respondents also favored former President Donald Trump, a Republican, over presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, a Democrat, by a margin of 55 percent to 40 percent.

Four years ago, Trump won Montana by 18 points over current President Joe Biden.

The poll also showed Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte with a 41 percent job approval, while 41 percent of respondents disapprove. Gianforte is running for re-election against Democrat Ryan Busse, a retired firearm manufacturing executive who lives in Kalispell.

Click here to learn more about the poll.

