Slaughter defeats Groskreutz in GOP primary

GREAT FALLS — Jesse Slaughter cruised to an easy victory over Jay Groskreutz in the Republican primary election for Cascade County Sheriff on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Slaughter, the incumbent, garnered 70% of the vote to Groskreutz's 30%.

Slaughter attributes much of his victory to the public support he got during his campaign.

“We worked really hard. We had amazing public support, public support like I’ve never seen before,” Slaughter said. “We’re going to make sure we’re going to finish up all those things in the first term we said we were going to do and then we’re going to move forward into the second term. We’ve got a lot of big things coming for that. Just a lot of good support out there. I’m excited.”

There is no Democratic challenger in the November general election.



TRENDING ARTICLES

