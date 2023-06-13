Tanner Smith announces run for Montana governor

LAKESIDE — Tanner J. Smith, who currently represents Montana House District 11 in Flathead County, has entered the 2024 race to become Montana's next governor.

He said in a news release that his campaign will focus on revitalizing Montana's economy, protecting natural resources and "ensuring a prosperous future for all Montanans."

"I am running for Governor because I firmly believe in the power of Montana values and our way of life. Our state has a rich heritage of hard work, self-reliance, and respect for our natural wonders. I am determined to preserve and restore these values, ensuring a brighter future for every Montana." Smith said in a statement about his candidacy.

Smith, a Republican, says she plans to focus on several topics in his run for the nomination for governor, including:



Public Safety: Combat crime and ensure the well-being of communities across the state

Taxes: Recognizing the burden of high taxes on Montanans, implementing responsible fiscal policies that will lower taxes and promote economic growth

Energy Independence: Advocate for sustainable and diverse energy sources to drive Montana's economy while protecting the environment - such as the preservation of water rights to safeguard this vital resource for future generations

Education: Committed to providing quality education to strengthen and equip students with the skills necessary for success and competitive pay for teachers

Constitutional Values: Defending the rights and freedoms cherished by Montanans

