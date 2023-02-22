Tester announces bid for a fourth term in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced Wednesday he will seek reelection to a fourth term in 2024.

Tester, 66, a farmer and former music teacher, said in a press release he was seeking reelection "so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs."

Tester was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Here is Tester's full statement from the press release:

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.”

