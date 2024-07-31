Trump will host political rally in Montana next week

HELENA — Donald Trump, former president of the United States and current Republican presidential candidate, will campaign in Montana next week.

Trump is coming to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy and other Republicans.

The rally is expected to be in the Bozeman area, but the specific location has not yet been announced.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer confirmed that his office was made aware of the Trump campaign's intent to host a rally in the area, but details have not been confirmed at this point.

"The campaign will provide details like date, time, venue location and other information to the public as they are able to confirm. Our local law enforcement will be working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful event happens once we have those details," said Springer in a news release.

Sheehy is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D) in one of the most highly contested - and expensive - Senate races of 2024.

Trump visited Montana four times in 2018 to campaign for Republican Matt Rosendale who was at the time running against Tester, hosting rallies in Great Falls, Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings.

Tester won that contest by 3.5 points and Rosendale was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. Rosendale had briefly run earlier this year for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination but bowed out after Trump endorsed Sheehy.

The general consensus of political analysts is that the party that wins the Montana U.S. Senate seat in the November election will likely control the Senate.

We will update you when we get more information.



Video of then-President Donald Trump visiting Great Falls in July 2018:



