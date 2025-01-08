GREAT FALLS — The new Montana legislature is now in session, meaning those elected back in November are beginning the busy process of looking into state bills.

Two Great Falls legislators discuss priorities

“It’s like drinking from a fire hose,” said Jane Weber, Democrat Representative for House District 19.

Weber knows how hard it is to work in the government. She has three decades of experience at the federal level, and an additional decade at the county level. Now, she is working for the state.

Weber said, “Well, I wasn't very happy with what I saw in the 2023 legislature specifically related to property taxes.”

She is not alone. Republican Representative for House District 20 Melissa Nikolakakos is looking to fix the very same issue.

Nikolakakos said, “I've watched a lot of the different things with, the governor's task force, and I'm very excited about that Homestead Exemption Act that they had come out of there. So learning more about that and the details that they have going into that, I think that is something that would be really great.”



With the orientation complete, the new Montana legislature is going to be working together to make Montana the best it can be.

Nikolakakos said, “Communication is a big part of that. Is definitely, you know, being able to talk with people. I, I enjoy learning and from and just listening to all sorts of experiences from everyone.”

Weber is the only democrat from Cascade County to be elected, but she’s ready to work across the aisle to get things done.

Weber said, “You find out that your issues and the values that you're trying to provide for Montanans really aren't that different. There's a lot more that we have in common than we have not in common.”

It is this commitment to growth that will keep the Montana legislature strong.

Nikolakakos said, “You get that sense of like, okay, well, you've helped me. I'm going to help you.”

Both Weber and Nikolakakos are optimistic about the future of Great Falls and Montana as a whole.

Nikolakakos said, “Listen to each other. I think that's a big part. I think a lot of people just forget to stop and listen. And so as long as, you know, we can be respectful and listen and remember that we are all people, we're all here trying to do the same thing.”