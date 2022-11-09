Zinke watching US House Western District results in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Republican congressional nominee Ryan Zinke has been holding his election night watch party at Casey’s in Whitefish.

It's been pretty busy since 8 p.m. when the doors opened and we estimate about 100 people have filed in since that time.

Zinke himself arrived around 8:30 p.m and has been down meeting and greeting some of his supporters since he got here.

Zinke’s campaign has expressed a lot of confidence about the eventual results of this election.

So far, it sounds like there's been a lot of energy in this room, a lot of confidence there, too.

Zinke — a retired Navy SEAL — two times elected to represent the entire state of Montana in Congress and spent two years as Interior Secretary under President Donald Trump.

We'll find out now whether his message of dealing with growing federal spending, dealing with border security and energy development is going to get him what he needs to make a comeback.



