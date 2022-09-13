Daines' office named best workplace environment in U.S. Congress

HELENA — Last week, U.S. Senator Steve Daines' office was awarded best workplace environment in U.S. Congress by a D.C. based non-profit, non-partisan organization.

The Congressional Management Foundation recognized Daines' office in its Democracy Awards, which acknowledge non-legislative achievement and performance in Congressional offices.

Offices self-nominate and each category selects a Democratic and Republican office.

Congressional Management Foundation CEO Brad Fitch said Capitol Hill doesn't always encourage an atmosphere of professional development.

The foundation values offices such as Daines', where staff are encouraged to participate in internal and external development courses, he said. Healthy staff environments lead to less staff turnover, which can translate into better services for constituents, Fitch said.

Montana State University student Payton Fuller spent her summer interning with Daines' office.

Fuller is double-majoring in English literature and history, and said she'd always been interested in politics. The internship gave her even more enthusiasm for the work, she said.

The best day was when she got to shadow Daines as he went through his senatorial duties.

"Throughout every step of it, he was talking to us, explaining to us what was going on, why he's doing this, what this is," Fuller said. "He was super engaged and really wanted to make it a super valuable day for us."

Here is the list of 2022 Democracy Awards winners:

Constituent Service



Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

“Life in Congress” Workplace Environment



Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

Transparency and Accountability



Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS)

Innovation and Modernization



Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Fitch said in a news release: “Americans usually only hear about Congress when something goes wrong. The Democracy Awards shines a light on Congress when it does something right. These Members of Congress and their staff members deserve recognition for their work to improve transparency in government, foster innovation in Congress, modernize their work environments and serve their constituents.”



