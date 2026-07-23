GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair begins Friday, July 24, and last-minute preparations were underway Thursday at Montana Expo Park for the event with a theme of “Red, White and Fair.”

From the rides to the food vendors to the concert hall to the exhibits, the Cascade County Fairgrounds buzzed with activity. The fair runs through August 1st.

(WATCH: Montana State Fair returns to Great Falls July 24 through August 1)

Montana State Fair returns to Great Falls July 24 through August 1

There will be no horse racing this year. However, the Little Shell Tribe will host Indian Relays Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26.

For some long-running vendors, the fair is a time-honored tradition. For some newcomers, like the Electric City Volleyball Academy, who will be selling cold drinks, including specialty sodas and energy drinks, it's a chance to raise money for a good cause.

“The funds will all go to helping the girls not have to pay to play,” said Academy Director and President Alax Grundy. “We're showing them that they're going to put the work in. They'll come here, they'll volunteer their time, and that will all go towards their monthly tuition to be able to play.”

Along with 4-H exhibits and livestock shows, the fair will feature longtime staples including The Mighty Thomas Carnival, the PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo, and a full slate of evening concerts featuring ThirdEye Blind, Kansas, Ian Munsick, and comedian John Crist.

If you come to the fair, be prepared for the heat. The forecast is calling for triple-digit temperatures for the fair’s first two days, and temperatures into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the fair.