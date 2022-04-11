Montana State Hospital set to lose federal funding

WARM SPRINGS — The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs will no longer receive federal funding after it failed to meet basic federal health and safety standards, even after numerous warnings from the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued the letter on Friday, April 8, 2022, and said the involuntary termination of its provider agreement with the state hospital was a last resort.

In February 2022, after inspectors found deficiencies at the state hospital led to patients' deaths, the federal agency gave hospital administrators until March to improve conditions at the hospital. The agency extended that deadline, but in its letter said the hospital failed to comply with federal standards.

The letter from CMS states: "Involuntary termination of a provider agreement is generally a last resort after all other attempts to remedy the deficiencies at a facility have been exhausted."

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services has not yet responded to to a request from MTN News for comment.

The hospital is set to lose federal funding on Tuesday, April 12, for new Medicare and Medicaid patients. Payment may continue for up to 30 days for patients admitted before April 11.

In the February report, inspectors found the hospital failed to protect patients from serious falls, which led to the death of a 74-year-old dementia patient. The hospital also did not have an adequate plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

Montana State Hospital is the only public psychiatric hospital in the state and as of April 4 housed 142 patients. The CMS letter acknowledged the possibility that patients may need to be moved out of the hospital.



Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

