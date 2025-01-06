GREAT FALLS — Great Falls’ Gene Thayer’s philanthropic impact can be seen all around Great Falls and Bozeman, being a huge financial supporter for the team since he graduated in 1954. Last year, he celebrated his 70th class reunion.

MSU alum excited to watch championship game

Gene Thayer said, “Well it was great, only six of us came back. We had a class of about 2500 back then.”

Since graduating, Thayer’s cultivated his own clutter of bobcats. His son and his son’s wife, plus his two grandchildren are all MSU alums, and are all in Frisco for the championship game.

Thayer said, “I think this [team] is definitely the best one of all.”

Thayer has stake in the Bobcats. he was a part of the president’s advisory council, and on a select committee put together to improve the athletic program.

Thayer said, “The big rivalry between the Grizzlies and the Bobcats has been going on for a long, long time. And after being beat by them for several years in a row, that was the turning point.”

Thayer helped fund the renovated stadium, new scoreboard, and other projects to help the Bobcats’ facilities get back on top.

Thayer said, “Basically our biggest attendance years were around 7500, compared to 22,000 today.”

As for predictions of the final score?

Thayer said, “I think it’ll be a real tight game, I would hope that we could win by ten points or more, but I’d take a one point win.”

He is confident in the players, and hopes to see the trophy back in Bozeman.

Thayer said, “Oh man, it would be the thrill of my life.”