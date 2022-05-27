MTN Leading Look for Friday, May 27, 2022

Dianne Parker has a look at the top stories for noon on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
- Crews battled an intense fire in Townsend at the RY Timber sawmill.
- Elsie Arntzen, Montana’s superintendent of public instruction, was cited after an investigation into whether she illegally passed a school bus while it had its stop arm extended. Click here for details.
- Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palen was presented with a commendation award for his bravery after a chase on January 11, 2022, when he rescued another agency’s police canine from a patrol car about to be hit by an oncoming train.
- The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. Click here for details.
- ZooMontana is mourning the loss of one of its wolves. Kaluha, the zoo's eldest wolf, died "peacefully in the arms (of) our wonderful caregivers after a short battle with an aggressive cancer," zoo officials said on social media.
- Visitors heading to Glacier National Park will need vehicle reservations for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and the North Fork area of the park starting on May 27. Click here for details.
