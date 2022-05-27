MTN Leading Look for Friday, May 27, 2022

Dianne Parker has a look at the top stories for noon on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Crews battled an intense fire in Townsend at the RY Timber sawmill.

Elsie Arntzen, Montana’s superintendent of public instruction, was cited after an investigation into whether she illegally passed a school bus while it had its stop arm extended. Click here for details .

. Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palen was presented with a commendation award for his bravery after a chase on January 11, 2022, when he rescued another agency’s police canine from a patrol car about to be hit by an oncoming train.

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. Click here for details .

. ZooMontana is mourning the loss of one of its wolves. Kaluha, the zoo's eldest wolf, died "peacefully in the arms (of) our wonderful caregivers after a short battle with an aggressive cancer," zoo officials said on social media.

Visitors heading to Glacier National Park will need vehicle reservations for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and the North Fork area of the park starting on May 27. Click here for details .

