MTN Leading Look (June 1, 2022)

Dianne Parker has a look at the top mid-day news for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Charges of felony intimidation and possession of explosives have been filed against Logan S. Pallister after he allegedly threatened harm at Helena High School; click here to read more .

A teenager was arrested after reportedly making threats against Columbia Falls Junior High School; click here for details .

A woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park; click here to read more .

A man threatened police in Billings with several high-powered weapons before he was arrested; click here for details .



TRENDING ARTICLES

