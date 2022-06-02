MTN Leading Look (June 2, 2022)

Dianne Parker has a look at the top mid-day news for Thursday, June 2, 2022
Billings Police Department is 'down an entire shift' due to shooting-related leaves - click here for details.
Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen pleaded no contest to a charge of passing a school bus that had its stop-arm extended - click here for details.
