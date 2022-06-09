Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 09, 2022

MTN Leading Look (June 9, 2022) The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday; click here to read more .

. Teen dies in suspected climbing accident in Glacier National Park; click here for more information .

. Ryan Zinke and Al Olszewski are locked in a too-close-to-call race for the GOP nomination in Montana's 1st Congressional District; read more here .

. The ACLU of Montana wants clarification from a judge on whether the Gianforte administration defied a court order when it published an emergency rule prohibiting transgender Montanans from changing their birth certificates; click here for details .

