MTN Leading Look (May 12, 2022)

The second suspect in a home invasion and crime spree in Billings remains at large; a teen was arrested shortly after those incidents, one involving a handgun being pulled on a homeowner. Click here for details .

The body of 23-year old Rozlyn Bluemel of Polson was found on Wednesday. The suspect in Bluemel's death - Tyler Uhrich, 20 years old - is at large. Click here for details .

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen hosted a ceremony for National Police Week. Click here for details .

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park to unveil new housing for employees. Click here for details .

The Red Lodge City Council is looking into zoning that would allow for marijuana shops in downtown Red Lodge. They are allowed outside the city limits in Carbon County, but not inside Red Lodge. Some had concerns about shops being in the historic, walkable district. Click here for details .



