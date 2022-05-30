MTN Leading Look (Monday, May 30, 2022

Dianne Parker has a look at the top news at noon on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping after an hours-long standoff in Billings.
Two of three suspects who were allegedly shooting guns from a car have been arrested; click here to read more.
The Montana superintendent of public instruction has been cited after she reportedly passed a school bus while it had its stop arm extended; click here for details.
