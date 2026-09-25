Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to incident in Harlem

HARLEM — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident in Harlem that prompted the evacuation of two schools Thursday afternoon.

The Harlem school district office said Harlem Elementary was placed under a shelter-in-place order around 1 p.m. Law enforcement later requested the evacuation of Harlem Elementary and Harlem Junior/High School.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Belknap Police and Montana Highway Patrol are responding. MTN contacted the sheriff’s office and Fort Belknap Police, but neither could provide further details while the response was underway.

MTN will update this story as more information becomes available.