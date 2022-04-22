NASA scientist talks about Earth Day

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, April 22, 2022 - celebrated as Earth Day - Shannon Newth talked with Ivona Cetinić, an oceanographer in the Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Among the topics they discussed:



What is NASA’s connection to Earth Day?

What has NASA observed over the last five decades?

How does NASA’s earth science work impact the western U.S.?

What is NASA working on now with earth science missions?

Cetinić is currently serving at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on Earth Sciences and Applications from Space. She earned her Ph.D. in biological oceanography at University of Southern California in 2009.



