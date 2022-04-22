Watch
News

Actions

NASA scientist talks about Earth Day

NASA participates in Earth Day observations
Shannon Newth talked with Ivona Cetinić
Posted at 9:48 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:58:05-04

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, April 22, 2022 - celebrated as Earth Day - Shannon Newth talked with Ivona Cetinić, an oceanographer in the Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Among the topics they discussed:

  • What is NASA’s connection to Earth Day?
  • What has NASA observed over the last five decades?
  • How does NASA’s earth science work impact the western U.S.?
  • What is NASA working on now with earth science missions?

Cetinić is currently serving at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on Earth Sciences and Applications from Space. She earned her Ph.D. in biological oceanography at University of Southern California in 2009.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119