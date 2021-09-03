National Blood Donation Week underway

GREAT FALLS — National Blood Donation Week runs through September 7, and while there is always a need for blood, the Labor Day holiday weekend can make it a little more urgent.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives according to the American Red Cross. Blood only has a shelf life of 42 days, making donations all the more important.

Great Falls Red Cross Donor Recruitment Representative Scott Shanahan said that the Red Cross had seen a 10 percent drop in blood donors over the past month.

"That's the rise in COVID and people being on vacations, going back to school. That probably accounts for it,” Shanahan explained. "With Labor Day, there's always a big need. Anything coming off a vacation we always have a critical need for blood.”