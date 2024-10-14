FEMA crews relocate amid reported threats over hurricane relief efforts

As the nearly 65,000 residents of hard-hit Rutherford County, North Carolina, struggle to clear endless mud and debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, help has hit a roadblock.

Federal Emergency Management Agency crews in North Carolina were forced to relocate due to a reported armed threat against workers, first reported by The Washington Post.

An email sent by the U.S. Forest Service to federal responders in Rutherford County alerted them of an apparent standdown after National Guard troops reportedly encountered armed militia saying they were "hunting FEMA."

FEMA said its disaster assistance teams will now be stationed at fixed locations instead of going door-to-door, which has been the agency's common practice in the past.

One person was arrested in connection to the threat, CBS News confirmed on Monday.



"FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance. For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery," FEMA said in a statement to CBS News.

Helene made landfall on September 26 as a powerful Category 4 storm near Perry, Florida. It tore through six states, leaving more than 225 people dead, most in North Carolina.

The North Carolina National Guard told CBS News in a statement on Monday that it had "no reports of our soldiers or airmen encountering any armed militia, any threats and any type of combatants. We are continuing to serve all those counties in need of our assistance."

In a statement to CBS News, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said they received a call Saturday afternoon that said a man with an assault rifle had made a comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working on recovery efforts in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area. Deputies alerted the Lake Lure Police Department and other agencies of the threat.

The man suspected of making the threat was identified as William Parsons, 44, of Bostic, North Carolina. He was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public.

The sheriff's office said Parsons was armed with a handgun and a rifle when he was arrested. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

"The initial report stated there was a truck load of militia that was involved," the sheriff's office said. "However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truck loads of militia going to Lake Lure."

Capt. Jamie Keever with the sheriff's office told CBS News on Monday that local law enforcement remains on high alert, but their office is not aware of any additional, specific and credible threats.

False claims have surfaced online including that the federal government planned to halt search and rescue efforts in order to seize and bulldoze Chimney Roc and that victims were only receiving $750 in aid. Many of the conspiracy theories have prompted FEMA to create a page on its site discrediting rumors and false information about its response to Hurricane Helene.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly spread misinformation, suggesting FEMA money for hurricane victims was diverted and given to migrants. Although FEMA does sometimes provide aid to immigrants, the source of funding is separate from disaster relief.

"We have individuals in need of assistance who are entitled to assistance who aren't seeking it because of the false information," Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

