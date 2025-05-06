Flying without a Real ID? Here's what to know at the airport

It's a nightmare for any traveler: getting to the airport and not having their ID. For many Americans, a version of that headache will become a reality starting Wednesday when the federal government begins enforcing requirements for Real ID, a national set of standards for state-issued identification documents such as driver's licenses.

Do I need a Real ID to fly?

The Transportation Security Administration said that starting Wednesday, it will no longer accept IDs that don't comply with Real ID requirements.

"TSA will implement REAL ID effectively and efficiently, continuing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while also working to minimize operational disruptions at airports," Adam Stahl, a TSA senior official who's performing the duties of the agency's administrator, said in a statement last month.

The agency said people who are in the U.S. illegally and are voluntarily self-deporting on international flights will still be allowed to board planes.

Is an enhanced license the same as a Real ID?

Five states — Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington — issue enhanced IDs, which can be used to cross the U.S. border in a vehicle. The TSA said enhanced IDs are an acceptable form of identification at airport checkpoints.

What if I'm flying without a Real ID?

According to the TSA, 81% of travelers provide an acceptable ID at security checkpoints. But a CBS News data analysis in April found that at least 17 states were less than 50% compliant with Real ID requirements, and 30 states were less than 70% compliant, setting the stage for potential disruptions at checkpoints across the country.

There is hope for people who don't have an updated driver's license, state ID card or enhanced ID. The TSA said other forms of identification can be shown at checkpoints. Here's a list of those other acceptable IDs:

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

Cards from Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler programs such as Global Entry

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to military dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe

Federal employee or contractor ID card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver's license or ID card issued to Indigenous people in Canada

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran health identification card

The TSA noted that the list is subject to change without notice. The agency also said temporary driver's licenses aren't an acceptable form of ID.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers what will happen when passengers present their ID to a TSA officer.

"If it's not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly," Noem told a House Appropriations subcommittee. "We will make sure that it is as seamless as possible and that travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary, but we are telling people that this law will be enforced."

The TSA said people without an acceptable ID may have to have their identity verified by providing information such as their name and current address. Passengers with confirmed identities may then be subjected to additional screening. People without confirmed identities won't be allowed to go through security.

Last month, a source familiar with the procedure told CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave that the identity verification process is similar to what happens when people have their ID stolen on vacation. People who intend to have their identity verified at the airport should plan to arrive at least three hours before a domestic flight instead of the recommended two hours, according to the source.

The goal will be to move people with noncompliant IDs to a separate area quickly so security lines don't get backed up, the source told Van Cleave.

How can I tell if I have a Real ID?

A Real ID card has a star marking at the upper-right part of the card, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Do children need a Real ID to fly?

The TSA doesn't require children under 18 to have an ID when traveling within the U.S. The agency urges passengers to check if their airline requires IDs for children.

