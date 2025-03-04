President Trump will address Congress on Tuesday evening

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, marking the first time he will speak before both chambers since he returned to office six weeks ago.

Presidents typically address a joint session of Congress early in their tenure to outline a vision or agenda. The first speech before lawmakers is not technically a State of the Union, but rather an Address to a Joint Session of Congress.

As is customary, House Speaker Mike Johnson in January invited Mr. Trump to address Congress and "share his America First vision for our future." In a letter to the president, the speaker wrote that the Trump administration and the Republican majorities in Congress will "have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation's history."

"America's Golden Age has begun," Johnson said in the letter, echoing a line from Mr. Trump's inaugural address, while touting a "resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future."

What time will Trump's speech start and end?

The president's address is set to begin shortly after 9 p.m. ET (7 pm Montana time). Its running time remains to be seen. During his first term, Mr. Trump's 2017 joint address to Congress ran about one hour. Over the next three years, his State of the Union addresses averaged 80 minutes, according to the American Presidency Project.

The theme of Mr. Trump's address is "The Renewal of the American Dream," according to a White House official. The president is expected in the speech to highlight what his administration has done so far, its economic policy, border security and foreign policy plans. The president said in a post on Truth Social late Monday that he will "TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"

The president's speech will be followed by the official Democratic response, delivered by Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

CBS News will carry the president's address and the Democratic response live in a primetime special beginning at 9 p.m. ET (7 pm Montana time). You can also stream CBS News' coverage for free on CBS News 24/7, available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and Paramount+.

Context to know for Trump's address to Congress

Mr. Trump's address to Congress comes six weeks after he returned to office for a second term. So far, Americans agree that he is making major changes to how the government works, though there's a divide on whether they view the changes as better or worse, according to CBS News polling released Sunday.

The president has pursued a dramatic overhaul of the federal bureaucracy and a cost-cutting effort alongside Elon Musk, who he's tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. DOGE has been working with Cabinet department and agency heads to shrink the government workforce, while halting swaths of government spending. A number of Democrats are bringing former government employees fired as a result of the DOGE cuts as their guests to Tuesday's address to highlight the individuals personally impacted.

The Trump administration in its first six weeks has also worked to bolster border security with a government-wide immigration crackdown, and illegal border crossings were significantly down during Mr. Trump's first month in office. Still, the administration has faced obstacles in its efforts to conduct what it's billed as the largest deportation operation in American history in the U.S. interior. Top Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been reassigned in recent weeks amid frustrations that the agency has not carried out sufficient arrests and deportations. ICE's detention capacity has also been stretched thin, with detention centers recently filled at levels above 110%.

While Mr. Trump's approach to immigration has received support in recent polling, Americans overwhelmingly say he should prioritize inflation and the economy. At the same time, the president has pursued tariffs that have prompted fears of a trade war among businesses and consumers. On Tuesday, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and higher levies on goods from China took effect, prompting retaliatory actions in response.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have been pursuing legislation to support Mr. Trump's agenda, facing headwinds with a narrow majority in the House and differing views on the path forward. Last week, the House adopted a budget resolution that paves the way for implementing the president's agenda on border security, defense and energy priorities, while extending the 2017 tax cuts. But it's not yet clear how the budget blueprint will fare in the Senate, where lawmakers have pursued a different approach.

Mr. Trump's return to the White House has also had serious implications on the world stage even in the first six weeks. Last week, a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy devolved into a feud with Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy was ultimately asked to leave the White House without signing a critical multibillion-dollar rare earth minerals deal. On Monday, the White House said it was pausing military aid to Ukraine.

The contentious meeting came after Mr. Trump had appeared to blame Ukraine for the war Russia started and labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator," while declining to say the same of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with billions in weapons since the Russian invasion three years ago, and a split with Zelenskyy may have major implications for its ability to defend itself.

